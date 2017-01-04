Caught on Camera: Two officers injured during Wal-Mart shootout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHANDLER, Az. -- Newly-released surveillance video shows the moment a suspect pulled out a gun inside a Wal-Mart and opened fire on two Chandler police officers, striking both men multiple times.

The video, released Tuesday by the Chandler Police Department, also shows one of the wounded officers tumble through a display sign and return fire, killing the suspect.

Both officers survived the incident at the store near the Loop 202 Santan Freeway and Arizona Avenue. Officer Joshua Pueblo remains on medical leave while recovering from gunshot wounds to the face and arm, a Chandler police spokesperson confirmed. Officer Daniel Colwell has returned to duty.

Employees at the store called police April 23, asking officers to remove a man for trespassing. Officers Colwell and Pueblo made contact with 24-year-old Mitchell Oakley, and are seen on video speaking with him at a McDonald’s inside the Wal-Mart.

At 6:41 a.m., surveillance video shows Oakley standing up from a chair and shooting both officers. Officer Pueblo briefly falls to the ground with critical injuries but was able to run for cover. At the same time, Officer Colwell tumbles through a display sign and opens fire while still on the ground.

As Oakley flees out the front door, surveillance cameras show him drop something that appears to be a gun. When he runs over to pick it up, he is shot dead by Colwell.

“All I see was blood. I didn't know what exactly was wrong. I didn't know how much blood I was losing, or if I was going to make it. So there were definitely thoughts of family,” he said.

Pueblo agreed to an interview so he could thank two Wal-Mart employees for coming to his aid.