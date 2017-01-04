Brutal attack over parking job caught on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA ANA, Ca. -- A woman in Santa Ana is recovering tonight after being violently attacked over a bad parking job.

According to KCBS, Lyft driver Terri Stasik, who had just injured her foot, had parked crooked in the handicap spot outside a local gas station.

That's when a man, 47-year-old Malcolm May, began yelling at her, calling her "a white piece of trash." She said she was sorry and put the car in reverse to straighten up, but that didn't seem to help the situation.

Stasik's passenger, Kelly Thompson, got out of the car and went to tell management about the rude driver harassing them in the parking lot.

It was after that point the man got out of the car and got violent.

"This guy is like really starting problems," Stasik can be heard in a video recording of the incident.

"You wanna take me?" May asks.

"Why would I want to take you? "

"Are you videoing me? " he asks before grabbing for the camera.

You can hear Stasik screaming.

"All I seen was her legs and her on the ground," Thompson said of Stasik when she returned to the car.

The incident left Stasik without a front tooth, but she's thankful May is facing charges for the assault.