Nearly two dozen stolen from pawn shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. --Five burglars were caught on camera stealing nearly two dozens, guns and rifles and one assault weapon from Pawn Shop in Raleigh.

The owner of AA Pawn Shop on Old Austin Peay Highway believes the thieves cased his store for a couple of days before breaking in early Friday morning.

He said they used a sledge-hammer to break through the wall and once inside bolt cutters to removed the guns secured to the wall.

The were in and out of the store in less than four minutes.

Customers say it's obvious they knew what they were doing.

"They knew they wanted them and they wanted them for something," said Julian Henderson.

The thieves left the store with 23 guns, but dropped three of them and a cell phone outside.

Employees who work in the same shopping plaza say it is frightening to know more weapons are on the streets of Memphis.

"We don't know where they are at, what happened to them or who has them," said Jonathan Wiley.

If you know anything about the stolen guns or recognize the suspects call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.