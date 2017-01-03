Woman says she was mailed pot instead of toys

VALATIE, NY — On Thursday, Pamela Marks was waiting for a package, one of thousands of shipments she’s been mailed through the years.

Marks reviews products on her website.

Usually, she gets items like clothes or toys. But not this time.

“I thought it was wrapped in this green foam,” Marks said of the package she received. But inside, she found seven pounds of marijuana.

The shipment was coming from a California-based company called Jakks.

“They said after Christmas I would get a package. Well, I did get a package, but it wasn’t toys,” Marks said.

After her initial shock, Marks called the sheriff’s department and handed the drugs over.

Marks, a mother of two, hopes it teaches her kids a valuable lesson.

“As a parent, if you get a product or anything delivered to you and you know something’s not right, call the authorities and have them come check it out, because you just never know,” she said.

Marks has received thousands of shipments over the years, but this is one she’ll never forget.

“I think I’ve opened probably about 3,500 packages. So one out of every 3,500 should be something strange, I guess. I don’t know.”

Marks said she has yet to hear back from the company about the package.

Police say the incident is under investigation.