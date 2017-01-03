Two dollar stores robbed just minutes from each other

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Employees at two separate dollar stores were held at gunpoint just minutes apart from each other.

Police said the crimes happened this past Friday, but video from the armed robberies was just released Tuesday.

In the video you see two men in black hoodies and masks waltz into the Dollar General on Jackson near Macon, then rob the place.

"One put a gun to her back, one put a gun to her head," said Stavan Butler, the store manager.

Butler told WREG one of the suspects jumped over the counter and held a cashier at gunpoint.

"Very frightening for her. She was shaky, she was real shaky about it."

The suspects can then be seen running off holding tills filled with cash.

"Four."

"They got four tills?"

"Yeah. They got all of them."

At the same time just blocks down the street, employees at the Family Dollar store were recovering after they were hit by two men wearing masks.

Are these robberies connected?

Police won't release what their investigation has revealed so far.