The Booksellers at Laurelwood to close

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After decades of serving the Memphis community, The Booksellers at Laurelwood have announced they’re closing their doors for good.

“It is with much sadness that we announce we are closing The Booksellers at Laurelwood. When I stepped in 6 years ago to save this 32-year-old store, we had high hopes of getting things turned around and going forward. Unfortunately, the store size and rent are too much for us to handle combined with slight decline in sales over the last few years. The numbers just don’t work,” owner Neil Van Uum said in a released statement.

A liquidation sale of everything inside the book store will begin this Friday, January 6.

All merchandise will be marked down between 20 to 50 percent and greater.