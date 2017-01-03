× Shelby County Health Department launches new website

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department has launched a brand new website aimed at providing valuable and accessible information to the public.

The website features information on Environmental Health, Community Health, Health Planning and Promotion and more.

“As we strive to meet the public health needs of Shelby County, we are excited to announce our new website,” said Alisa Haushalter, DNP, RN, director of the SCHD. “We believe the website will serve as a resource and will allow the public better access to information, programs and services.”

