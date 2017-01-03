Several people held at gunpoint, robbed near Overton Square

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Police are searching for suspects after several people were held at gunpoint and robbed in Midtown near popular destinations within hours.

Monday night, a man -- panicked and scared, flagged down officers claiming to have been robbed. He said he was getting out of his car on Madison Avenue when a stranger pointed a gun at him and demanded his wallet. He told the victim to turn around as he took off down an alley.

Hours later and a few streets over, a similar story. This time a group of people told police they were walking towards Overton Square near Cooper and Courtland when two men walked up, waved a gun, and took their wallets.

"It's a concern and a worry. You know you got to be on guard out here."

John Johnson lives nearby. He doesn't have a car which is why these robberies have him on edge.

"Just got to keep your eyes about you all the time --especially if you have to walk."

Others expressed concern too.

"I'm just really surprised because it's in this area because it's so well lit and well secured and so popular."