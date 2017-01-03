Safe Kids Mid-South shares furniture tips after viral video shows toddler trapped beneath dresser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A video is going viral out of Utah that shows two young boys climbing up a dresser, making it fall on top of them.

“It’s very common," said Susan Helms with Safe Kids Mid-South. "Kids are curious and they’re supposed to explore, that’s their job description.”

Luckily, the two Utah two-year-olds survived. Their parents said they didn’t hear the commotion but were stunned to see it on security video.

“I’m not really sure how that child survived without injury," said Helms.

An Arkansas toddler, Sydney Chance, wasn’t so lucky when a television fell and killed her in 2012. The tragic story made Safe Kids Mid-South work to spread awareness on furniture safety.

“It’s sort of like with everything with children, we have to be one step ahead and kind of think what they’re thinking," said Helms.

And she wants parents to be thinking of devices that anchor furniture to the wall.

Many dressers and TV’s come with ways to bolt them to the wall but if they don’t, you can easily find them online or at hardware stores.

“They’re not very expensive, probably $20 or less.”

Safe Kids Mid-South reports a child dies every three weeks from a TV falling on them, but the two brothers in the video demonstrate a plain dresser can also be just as dangerous.

The dresser in the video was made by IKEA. The company says it’s not one of the models that was on a recall list from June. They were offering a refund or a free wall-anchoring kit for several dressers and chests that were unstable if not properly anchored to the wall.