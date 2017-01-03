Rep. Steve Cohen compares Donald Trump to Fidel Castro

In an interview Monday with CNN, Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen compared President-elect Donald Trump to former Cuban president Fidel Castro.

“The scary thing about his position with Russia, the last two people I remember in this western hemisphere that were so close to Russia were Armand Hammer, who loved oil and money, and Fidel Castro, who loved to talk for long periods of time, hated disloyalty and dissent and eliminated it, and was very much an egocentric individual.”

Cohen said Trump and Castro were particularly similar in terms of personality traits, which he went on to list.

Watch what Cohen had to say: