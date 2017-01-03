Police: $6 million in jewels stolen on New Year’s Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- These men made good on a New Year's resolution to start 2017 off with fortune.

Police say these two suspects and a third accomplice took a hammer and pry bar to locked jewelry safes and made out $6 million worth of gems- just before the ball drop.

The target was KGK Holdings Jewelry Wholesaler. Ten seconds into the recorded break in- the suspects bust the camera capturing their every move, but not before one unmasked thief looks right into the lens.

Now police are looking for him and his partners.

Investigators say the men broke into the building on West 36th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues through the freight entrance, took the elevator to the sixth floor and targeted two locked wall safes.

"Must have been an inside job because they knew that the jewels were there."

While police haven't identified who these suspects are, they do know when this all happened, and it may have been the perfect time to strike.

The men entered the building at 10 pm December 31st. With two hours until the ball drop, thousands of NYPD officers were focused on protecting Times Square.

Police say the stolen items inside those safes included rings, earrings, necklaces made up of 18 karat gold and diamonds.

Investigators have not identified the suspects involved and are asking for the public's help in finding them.