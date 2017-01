× Planning Commission approves location for Trader Joe’s

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The Germantown Planning Commission has agreed to allow Trader Joe’s to move into the old Kroger store located on Exeter Road.

The decision will allow the business to open much sooner than originally anticipated.

The city of Germantown told WREG the city’s Design Review Commission will meet on January 24 to consider plans for the outside facade.

The Board of Mayor and Alderman have the final approval.