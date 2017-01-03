Pistol-packing grandma faces down armed intruder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas -- "I tried to kill him! Anybody break in on me I'm going to kill them. He going to kill me or I'm going to kill him."

74-year-old Rebbie Roberson gave a would-be robber a scare when she turned the tables on him over the weekend.

Roberson told KSLA she was about to watch the news Sunday night when suddenly she was face to face with an armed man inside her home.

"And when I started to get up he was in here on me with a gun facing me right to my face."

Somehow she was able to get to her gun which was on a nearby table.

"I reached over there and grabbed this gun and when I swerved around I pointed it at him and he ran," she said.

But the incident didn't stop there. She ran after him, firing her weapon trying to take him down. She has the bullet holes in her wall to prove it.

"I'm not sure I didn't hit him I don't know yet."

"But you tried?"

"I sure tried. I sure was hoping. That was the scare of my life," Roberson said.

She added she hopes it's the last time she ever has to use it.

So far, the crook has not been captured by police.