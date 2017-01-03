Orange Mound man accused of raping, kidnapping girl he met on Facebook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- An Orange Mound man is charged with raping and kidnapping a 16-year-old girl he’d met online.

“I don’t know what happened," said a family member of suspect Omar Wilkins. "I don’t live here. This is my mom’s house, she just wants peace right now. She don’t want anything to do with it. This is embarrassing her.”

Police said the incident happened Monday morning in Wilkins' mother’s house in Orange Mound.

“She’s really herself, confused on what’s going on," said the suspect's family member.

Police said Wilkins, 18, met a girl on Facebook and brought her to Wildrose Street. He reportedly raped her four times and locked her inside the bedroom.

Officers said she used the same social media platform she met him on to get away from him -- Messaging a friend on Facebook who then called police.

“You can’t tell what’s going on," said neighbor Ruth Kearney. "Every day something happens.”

Captain Len Edwards with the Commission on Missing and Exploited Children says it comes down to technology.

“The thing that bothers me more than anything else is when I have an adult, when I ask a mom or ask a dad, 'Have you looked at their phone?' and they say to me, 'That’s their phone. That’s their privacy.'"

Edwards said parents need to be monitoring their kids’ phones and the people on the other side of them.

“Have you ever seen this friend? Do you really know this friend is an adult or a child or a female or a male?”

Edwards recommends downloading tracking devices on your kids’ phones and different tools that allow you to review their messages and calls. He said Net Nanny and Safe ID are also good applications.