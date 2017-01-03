Memphis City Council looks at mall security after brawls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn.-- Disturbing cell phone video of a fight at Oak Court mall has had the same effect on Memphis City Council members as it has for parents. Now the City Council wants to make sure Memphis' malls are safe for families.

Police Director Mike Rallings is also weighing in on the mall incidents, saying his department is doing what it can but he needs help.

"I'm not gonna let the kids off the hook because they are so important," said Rallings on Tuesday.

Rallings didn't mince words after last week's massive mall brawls, the day after Christmas. The brawls didn't just happen in Memphis, but across the country in multiple states, all around the same time.

"Law enforcement's job is not to raise your children. Imma say that again, it is not our job to raise your children," he said.

After video made the rounds on social media of mall fights and stampedes breaking out at the Oakcourt and Wolfchase Galleria malls around City Council members asked, what happened?

Memphis Police said there were huge numbers of children that were dropped off, unsupervised at the mall and the parents were using it as a babysitter.

City Council woman Janis Fullilove said she's been exploring a resolution involving adult escorts with juveniles in malls.

"There have been other malls across the country, some 32 malls across the country that put them into place because of exactly what is happening," she explained.

Rallings said his department works with malls and other businesses to make sure they're safe.

However with his department short staffed they can`t be everywhere and said businesses need to step up their security presence and safety measures too.

"If you go to New York, to Washington D.C., two cities that I recently visited there are layers of security. There are security guards everywhere in uniform and in plain clothes," he explained.

WREG reached out to Wolfchase Galleria and Oak Court malls. Oak Court said they are no longer commenting on the fights. We have not heard back from Wolfchase.

Memphis Police said they plan to meet with the malls soon to discuss safety.