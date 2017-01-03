× McDonald’s trying Chicken-and-Waffles sandwich

COLUMBUS, Oh. — McDonald’s is rolling out its version of a Chicken-and-Waffles sandwich.

The restaurant chain is testing the sandwich in select stores to see how it sells.

The sweet and savory sandwich is called the Chicken McGriddle.

Brian Mortellaro, who owns eight stores, came up with the idea as an addition to the all-day breakfast menu.

A columnist for Business Insider reports the sandwich tastes great and could be a hit for the chain.