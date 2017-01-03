× Man charged with raping 16-year-old female he met online

MEMPHIS, A Memphis man is charged with raping a teen he met online.

Omar Aseem Wilkins, 18, is charged with raping the 16-year-old female in his bedroom.

The teen told police she met Wilkins on Facebook and that he picked her up and took her to a home in the 1700 block of Wildrose.

The woman said she refused to have sex with Wilkins, so he raped her.

The teen said at one point, the defendant’s mother came in the room asking if he had a woman in his bed.

She said Wilkins lied, then left the room, locking the door behind him.

She told police she used Facebook to get help.

Police say Wilkins admitted to having sex with the teen.