× Jackknifed truck blocking Lamar and Pleasant Hill

MEMPHIS — There Is a jackknifed tractor-trailer at Lamar and Pleasant Hill.

Our Breaking News 3 camera is live at the scene.

The truck is blocking part of the intersection.

The southbound traffic is blocked and is being rerouted down Pleasant Hill.

Expect major delays if you’re in that area.

There is an injury crash at Pleasant Hill and Shelby Drive which is complicating the matter.