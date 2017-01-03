× Fist fight disrupts Tunica County Board of Supervisors meeting

TUNICA, Miss. — A Board of Supervisors meeting got a little tense as fists started flying Tuesday afternoon.

WREG has confirmed Board President James Dunn and Board Vice President Henry Nickson Jr. got into a verbal altercation about halfway through their noon meeting.

The argument escalated to the point the two men began hitting each other, forcing officers to separate them.

Authorities said they are investigating the incident.

Dunn has been on the board for more than 30 years, while Nickson Jr is serving his second term as a board member.

It’s unclear if any charges have been filed.