Fire investigators make arrest in arson case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested after fire investigators say he set the Valero gas station on fire.

The incident happened early Sunday morning in the 600 block of B.B. King Boulevard.

Authorities said 36-year-old Jamy Dodds intentionally set fire to the interior of the structure before fleeing the scene. They have not released a motive for the fire.

Dodds has been charged with arson.

In all, the gas station sustained more than $150,000 worth of damage to the building and contents inside.