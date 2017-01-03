Family grieves as suspect in daughter’s death appears in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- "Why? You should have hit your target-- she wasn`t the one you were looking for. You hit the wrong target period."

For Latoya Tatum the arrest of 17-year-old Jaylen Clayton does little to stop the tears from streaming down her cheeks.

"You didn`t do me no justice if you would have walked through those doors. That would have let me know you had some time of heart for what you did."

Clayton was charged with the first-degree murder of Kiara Tatum.

"I`m not supposed to bury her. She`s supposed to bury me. I`m getting married... she was supposed to be my bridesmaid," Latoya continued.

But, now Kiara won`t stand next to her mother at the alter. Instead this mother is left planning her daughter`s funeral.

"Quit killing each other."

According to the affidavit, Clayton was caught with two 9mm guns. He admitted to pointing one of those guns into the crowd towards Kiara and her friends on New Years Day. He told police he was with another suspect during the shooting.

"The other guy, you are shooting too. Turn yourself in! It was other people out there -- my other daughter was out there."

On Tuesday, Clayton`s family covered their faces and rushed out of juvenile court after he faced a judge for the first time.

Meanwhile, this mother cries out for her daughter knowing she won`t answer.