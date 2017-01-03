× Bank robber hits Regions on Covington Pike

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A manhunt is underway for the suspect who robbed the Regions Bank on Covington Pike Tuesday afternoon.

Employees told authorities a man wearing a dark hoodie and a camouflage mask entered the bank and demanded the teller put money inside a bag.

He then fled the scene in a silver SUV.

No weapon was seen on the suspect and no one was hurt during the incident.

Police are investigating.

If you can help, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.