Bank robber hits Regions on Covington Pike
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A manhunt is underway for the suspect who robbed the Regions Bank on Covington Pike Tuesday afternoon.
Employees told authorities a man wearing a dark hoodie and a camouflage mask entered the bank and demanded the teller put money inside a bag.
He then fled the scene in a silver SUV.
No weapon was seen on the suspect and no one was hurt during the incident.
Police are investigating.
If you can help, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
35.208212 -89.894562