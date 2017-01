× Woman rushed to hospital after being hit by driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was rushed to the Regional Medical Center after being hit by a car at Hickory Hill and Knight Arnold.

According to police, a small blue vehicle hit the victim and then kept going.

So far, no one is in custody.

The victim is expected to be okay.

If you can help, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.