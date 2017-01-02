Strong storms cause damage to Gulf Coast Zoo

GULF SHORES, Al. — The Gulf Coast Zoo is in repair mode after storms caused significant damage Monday afternoon.

Video taken from inside the zoo showed the heavy rain and strong winds forced staff to move the animals from their cages for their safety.

Animals being removed from cages because they are no longer safe. #flwx. @weartv pic.twitter.com/fPkizSf5EZ — David Gonzalez (@davidgonz) January 2, 2017

Officials confirmed none of the animals were hurt, but there is extensive damage to several of the structures including to the lions’ house, where a tree fell on top of it, crushing it.

The fence surrounding the zoo was also damaged. By the end of Monday, zoo staff and volunteers had worked to create a makeshift wall to replace the one damaged by the storm.

As of Monday evening, the zoo said it will be closed for at least a week to make the necessary repairs, WEAR reported.

They have even asked for volunteers to help in that process.

For more information about the zoo, click here.