Severe Weather causes damage in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. --More than a dozen Mississippi counties are reporting damage following severe storms on Monday.

According to The Hattiesburg American Claiborne, Clarke, Copiah, Covington, Forrest, Jefferson, Jones, Perry, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Pearl River, Pike, Simpson, Smith and Walthall counties all sustained some sort of damage ranging from downed power lines to homes being damaged.

There were initial reports of a tornado being on the ground in Mount Olive Monday afternoon.

So far, the National Weather Service has not been able to confirm that.

In Purvis, heavy wind damage caused damage to several homes and knocked down trees, WDAM reported.

No physical injuries have been reported thus far.

As of Monday afternoon more than 20,000 people were without power in the southern part of the state.