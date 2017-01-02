× LeMoyne-Owen student is first homicide of 2017

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been identified as the first homicide in Memphis this year.

Kierra Tatum was killed Sunday evening in Parkway Village.

Tatum, who was 18, was a student at LeMoyne-Owen College.

Police said a group of people were standing outside a home in the 3000 block of Danville Road around 8 p.m.

A white vehicle drove by and stopped at the corner, about 100 yards away from the crowd, police said.

The two men in the vehicle then shot toward the group, hitting Tatum, police said.

Police are looking for the shooters.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

A candlelight vigil will be held Monday night at 5 p.m. at 3065 Danville Road.