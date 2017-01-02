× Memphis police: Orange Mound sexual assault suspect in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man’s in custody after he sexually assaulted a woman he barely knew.

Officers got the call to Wildrose Street around 10:30 Monday morning.

“I thought really somebody had gotten killed over there,” said neighbor Ruth Kearney. “I saw all the police cars.”

Kearney said it was a heavier police presence than she’s used to seeing in her Orange Mound neighborhood.

“I thought, ‘Wow.’”

Police aren’t saying much about the assault, but Kearney said she hates to hear of these crimes happening so close to home.

“That is so stunning. I didn’t think they’d do nothing like that.”

Police said they arrested a man at the scene, but charges haven’t been filed at this point. They wouldn’t give more details on who he was or how he met the victim.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, there are resources available such as the Rape Crisis Center. That number is 222-4350.