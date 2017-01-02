Meet Furry Friend Janine!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's furry friend is Janine.

This 7-month-old mixed breed puppy is up for adoption through Memphis Animal Services.

She's a very sweet and happy little dog, and seems easy to train.

Janine is a good medium size and shouldn't get much bigger.

If you want to adopt Janine she will be spayed, microchipped and vaccinated before you take her home.

Her adoption fee is 75-dollars.

That also includes a customized I.D. tag, collar and leash!

Just go by the Memphis Animal Services on Appling City Cove to meet Janine.

They're open from noon to 3 today, and from 1 to 7 tomorrow.