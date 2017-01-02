× Man hit by car, beaten while walking down the street in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A man is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car, then beaten and robbed by the same men who ran him over.

The incident happened Monday in Nashville.

The victim told authorities he was walking down Murfreesboro Pike when he was hit by a black sedan, WTVF reported.

That’s when the suspects jumped out of the car and attacked the injured man. Authorities said they even pistol whipped him twice during the incident.

They then grabbed his cellphone, wallet and passport before taking off.

So far, no one has been arrested in connection to this incident.