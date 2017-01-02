× Judge: Dylann Roof to represent himself during sentencing

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Dylann Roof has been found competent enough to represent himself during the sentencing phase of his trial.

The decision was announced Monday after several hours of testimony. The judge also granted Roof’s motion to have an extra day to prepare.

The 22-year-old was found guilty of all 33 charges stemming from a shooting inside the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church back in June 2015.

Nine people died in the shooting.

During the sentencing portion of the trial, the judge also ruled Roof is not allowed to approach the jury of the victims’ families sitting in the courtroom, CBS News said.