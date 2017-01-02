× Family and friends remember college student killed in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grieving mother broke down in tears as a circle of family and friends lit candles to shine light on a dark situation.

Kiara Tatum, also known as NuNu, was gunned down on New Year’s Day.

“In a blink of an eye, my niece left the house — five minutes later she was dead,” Tatum’s aunt said.

Police said two men fired shots into a crowd on Danville Road.

The bullets killed the 18-year-old.

“She’s not a gang member, she not a thug,” Thelma Ellis, the victim’s grandmother, said.

Tatum graduated from Sheffield High School and was a college student at LeMoyne-Owen College with dreams of becoming a nurse.

“Y’all know NuNu was always the life of the party, always the life of the party. Always smiling,” someone at the vigil remembered.

“She never do nothing to anybody, like anybody,” said Joshua Thompson. “So, why did this happen to her?”

Investigators are still working to determine a motive as the killers remained on the street Monday night.

“That young man — he took a piece of me. A piece,” Ellis told WREG.

“This is our friend. Learn from this,” one of Tatum’s friends said.

Longtime friends hoped Tatum’s death would be a wake-up call after homicides in Memphis spiked to a record 228 last year.

“You can’t cry every time somebody die and keep killing each other,” a friend screamed.

“Why you keep on killing people but you saying black lives matter? That’s a black life you just took away,” Thompson said.

If you have any information on this case, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.