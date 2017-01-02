× Dog stolen on Christmas Eve reunited with family

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A little dog, stolen from his family on Christmas Eve, has finally been reunited with his family.

The dog’s owner, Amy Hill, posted to her Facebook page on Monday that Morty was discovered soaking wet behind the gun range on Whitten Road.

He is expected to be okay.

Last week, WREG reported that the Boston Terrier and pug mix was sleeping in the car when Hill stepped away. That’s when the car was stolen.

So far, police have not located the car.

If you can help in this case, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.