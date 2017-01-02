Crosstown High names new executive director

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s being called the high school of the future, and it now has an executive director to lead the way.

Chris Terrill, an educator from Mooresville, North Carolina, was named to the position on Monday.

“My career has been driven by a desire to create exceptional educational experiences for young people that prepare them for the challenges of our rapidly evolving world, regardless of their socio-economic background,” Terrill said. “I look forward to utilizing every bit of my experience and abilities to do just that in the biggest and best way possible for the students of Crosstown High. On every level, Crosstown High and the entire Crosstown Concourse project are about creating the future. This is truly the opportunity of a lifetime for me.”



The decision still needs charter school approval.

The school is scheduled to open Fall 2018.