× City Watch Alert issued for elderly man with dementia

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch Alert has been issued by the Memphis Police Department.

Harold Beasley reportedly was last seen Sunday afternoon just before 4 p.m. in the 1600 block of Wellington.

He jumped into his grandson’s vehicle and left the family’s home, possibly headed for Troy, Tennessee.

The 84-year-old is exhibiting early signs of dementia, his family told police, making them worried for his safety.

Beasley is described as being 5’9″, approximately 159 pounds with black/gray hair and brown eyes.

He was driving a black 2005 Chevy Colorado, TN tags 249LQV.

If you spot him, please call Missing Persons at (901) 636-4479.