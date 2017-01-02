City Watch Alert issued for elderly man with dementia
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch Alert has been issued by the Memphis Police Department.
Harold Beasley reportedly was last seen Sunday afternoon just before 4 p.m. in the 1600 block of Wellington.
He jumped into his grandson’s vehicle and left the family’s home, possibly headed for Troy, Tennessee.
The 84-year-old is exhibiting early signs of dementia, his family told police, making them worried for his safety.
Beasley is described as being 5’9″, approximately 159 pounds with black/gray hair and brown eyes.
He was driving a black 2005 Chevy Colorado, TN tags 249LQV.
If you spot him, please call Missing Persons at (901) 636-4479.
35.149534 -90.048980