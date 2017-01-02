× Car accident sends pieces of concrete barrier into oncoming traffic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “When my car hit that, it scared me to death.”

Bessie Echols was headed south on I-55 near South Parkway around 8 a.m. Monday — her 2-year-old grandson in the back — when she saw an SUV crash headed the other way.

“The green truck slid, hit the median and the boulder start flying out on this side.”

There’s now a big hole where the concrete was knocked out, but what happened next was nothing short of frightening — another crash.

“I was traveling, so I couldn`t stop, and as the boulder hit the highway, I just ran over it,” said Echols.

At least two other drivers did the same.

Dewayne Miller was on the way to a business meeting when the debris struck his Cadillac.

“I was just driving and I seen this big brick — there was a couple of them,” said Miller.

“Your adrenaline starts pumping, you`re — I don`t know, speed racing. I was like, ‘Arrghh!'”

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.