‘Batman Robbers’ make first appearance in Florida court

ORMOND BEACH, Fl. — A judge denied bond to two women who police say are the Batman Robbers.

The women were arrested Sunday in connection with a series of armed robberies committed by a person wearing a Batman mask, Ormond Beach police said.

Officers said they found the women, 33 year old Wateka Thomason, with the short hair and 31 year old Cassandra Raffa, with the long hair, sleeping in a black Honda Civic in a Walmart parking lot.

Thomas was arrested on charges of robbery and felony theft. Raffa faces charges of principle to robbery and principle to felony theft.

Police believe the women were connected to incidents that took place at a 7-Eleven and a Kangaroo Express gas station, according to the report.

Both women were booked in the Volusia County Jail. A judge ruled Monday that the women will remain jailed on no bond.

An investigation is ongoing.