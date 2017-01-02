× 6-month-old cat named Saturn first pet adopted from MAS this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturn the cat has a new home for the new year.

The 6-month-old female black cat was the first pet to be adopted from Memphis Animals Services in 2017.

She had been at the shelter for almost a month after her owner gave her up, according to MAS.

Mary and Grace Day and Dan Daniel adopted her Monday.

“We knew we wanted a kitty, and Grace really wanted to adopt,” Mary Day said.

Saturn will be joining the family and their other pets — three dogs and a chincilla — in two to three days, once she is spayed.

MAS encourages more Memphians to consider adopting a cat or dog. Adoption fees, which include spaying or neutering, microchipping, vaccinations, a custom ID tag and a collar or leash, are $70 for cats and $75 for dogs.