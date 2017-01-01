× Woman in custody for New Year’s Day shooting that left man in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots rang out after Memphians rang in the new year.

A man was shot Sunday morning, police said.

Police said it happened in the 5900 block of Lucy Crest Cove, but officers were called around 9:45 a.m. to the Exxon station nearby on Mt. Moriah Road.

Police found a man at the gas station who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said they detained a woman but have not released her identity or charges yet.

Police are investigating.