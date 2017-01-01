× South Memphis shooting marks last homicide of year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In 2016, 228 people were victims of homicide in Memphis.

The last victim died Saturday.

Police received a man down call to Saxon Avenue and Cummings Street shortly before 11 a.m.

There, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was unresponsive and was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

He was pronounced dead that day.

Police do not have anyone in custody for the shooting at this time.