Memphis welcomes first New Year’s babies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The new year brought with it new life, as we welcomed several bouncing babies into 2017.

One of the first was born just a couple of hours after the guitar dropped on Beale Street.

While people across the city were ringing in the new year, Halimo Ibrahim was in Regional Medical Center’s labor and delivery unit, celebrating a different arrival.

Her new baby boy, Eran, came into the world — and 2017 — a very healthy nine pounds, eight ounces.

“I’m feeling great,” said Ibrahim. “I’m so happy to see my baby, I’m excited. I can’t wait to spend time with him.”

Having one of the first New Year’s babies came as a surprise for the new mom, because she says she expected him days ago.

“I was in pain — so much pain — all these days and kept coming back to emergency,” said Ibrahim.

But after a few false alarms and trips to the hospital, she found out baby Eran wasn’t ready for the world quite yet.

Then early Saturday morning, she finally went into labor.

And almost 24 hours later, baby Eran made his grand entrance, born at 2:15 New Year’s morning.

“Everything went well,” she said. “It was great.”

As for their plans for 2017, Ibrahim says she’s just going to focus on learning how to be a mom.

“We’re just going to go stay with my mom so she can teach me a couple things, because this is my first,” she said.

And she’s in no rush to give Eran a baby brother or sister — at least not anytime soon.

“I’m going to wait for a long time,” she said.

Eran wasn’t the first Memphis New Year’s baby — Methodist Healthcare delivered a baby at 12:22 a.m. Baby Ka’Myia was born to mom Aqueous.

And at 2:11 a.m., Annabelle Rodriguez-Leon gave birth to baby Annabella Grace at Baptist Women’s Hospital.

She weighs eight pounds, four ounces.