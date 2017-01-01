× Memphis sees 1st homicide of year after men in car shoot into crowd

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been killed Sunday evening in Parkway Village.

She is the city’s first victim of homicide in 2017.

Police said a group of people were standing outside a home in the 3000 block of Danville Road around 8 p.m.

A white vehicle drove by and stopped at the corner, about 100 yards away from the crowd, police said.

The two men in the vehicle then shot toward the group, hitting a woman, police said.

Police responded to the scene, where the victim was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for the shooters.