Man arrested for trying to carjack man in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There was an attempted carjacking Sunday evening in Whitehaven.

The victim told police he was sitting in his car in the 4100 block of Neely Road around 8:15 p.m.

The two suspects came up to the victim, and one of them tried to open his car door as he pulled out a gun, police said.

The suspect yelled at the victim to get out of the car, but the victim said he put his car into reverse and backed up, which caused the suspects to run away westbound on Raines Road, police said.

Police said they took one suspect into custody.

Police are still investigating and looking for the other suspect.