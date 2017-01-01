× Man arrested for chasing, stabbing woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than two hours into the new year, violence returned to Memphis.

Police were called around 1:45 a.m. Sunday about a man chasing and stabbing a woman.

It was happening in the 2900 block of Charlestown Place.

When officers arrived, they saw the suspect, Delchon Weatherspoon, standing over the victim.

Police said Weatherspoon put his hands in the air and lay on the ground.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.