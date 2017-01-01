228 people were killed in Memphis during 2016

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A street in South Memphis that sits above the highway was wrapped in yellow crime tape and painted with red blood.

"It's kind of scary," Shaniese King said.

Blood stains marked the spot where Mawani Deberry, also known as Black, was found on Saxon and Cummings on New Year's Eve.

"My camera caught everything, and the police got it for evidence," Leroy Gant told WREG.

Gant handed over his surveillance footage to detectives on Sunday.

He said the father of four seen in the video was shot and dumped on the side of the road before he later died at the hospital.

"He said it came from another area, and they threw him over there," Gant explained.

The homicide is just one of 228 killings in Memphis in 2016.

"I mean that's a lot of killing. That's -- that's ridiculous," King said.

Among those killed last year in Memphis were mother, fathers and a fair share of children.

For many people in the city, the deaths hit too close to home.

Detectives already solved more than half of the homicides.

Thirty-two of the killings were domestic, and more than 100 of them were between people who knew each other, according to police.

While the city is calling on communities to help fight crime, some Memphians are hoping that local leaders will do more.

"I think they need to get on they job," King said. "I mean they can't really be doing too much of nothing. I mean because it's still going on."

"I'm just hoping that 2017 brings about a better change. I really am," Gant told WREG.