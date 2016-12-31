VIDEO: Dog helps sister lying injured on train track

UKRAINE — A dog in Ukraine showed how powerful brotherly love is.

Lucy hurt her leg and couldn’t walk, leaving her stranded on a railroad track, BBC News reported.

Her brother Panda stayed with her for two days until they were rescued, feeding her and keeping her warm in the freezing weather.

Trains often traveled over them, but there was enough space underneath for the pair to survive.

Denis Malafeyev posted videos and photos to Facebook of the dogs’ plight, which went viral and led to the dogs’ owner.

Panda and Lucy are now safe at home!