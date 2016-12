× Rep. Steve Cohen announces he will run for re-election in 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rep. Steve Cohen announced Saturday he would try for a seventh and eighth term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Democrat representing Tennessee’s 9th district will be up for re-election in 2018. He said he’ll also run again in 2020.

Cohen made the announcement at a prayer breakfast with Myron Lowery.

This may come as a surprise, as some speculated he wouldn’t run again.