'MASH' actor William Christopher dead at 84

LOS ANGELES — William Christopher, the actor best known for playing Fr. Francis Mulcahy on the smash sitcom “MASH,” has died, CBS Los Angeles reports. He was 84.

Christopher’s son confirmed his death to CBS Los Angeles.

The Illinois-born Christopher’s other acting credits included “Hogan’s Heroes,” “Gomer Pyle,” “That Girl” and “Columbo.”

But it was “MASH” that made Christopher famous. He appeared in more than 200 episodes of the acclaimed series.

A Methodist off-camera, he played the kindly and gentle Catholic priest on the CBS sitcom from 1972-1983. He also appeared in the spinoff “After MASH” (1983-85.) He also played Fr. Tobias on “Days of Our Lives” in 2012.

Christopher married his wife Barbara in 1957. They had two sons.

The actor was also well-known for his work with the autism community, one of his two sons had autism. He and Barbara wrote “Mixed Blessings” in 1985, a book about the joys and challenges of having a child with autism.

He reportedly died at his home in Pasadena.