MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said Tizerius Farmer is the one who shot and killed a man on Vance Avenue and Lauderdale Street around midnight Thursday.

Police said Farmer drove up to Derrian Poplar, 39, and took his wallet then shot him multiple times.

Poplar was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Police arrested Farmer Friday, and he is charged him with first-degree murder in perpetration of attempted robbery.