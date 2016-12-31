× Keeping pets safe during fireworks holidays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We love a holiday, but our pets don’t always share our excitement.

Brittany Gilliam, regional manager of Hollywood Feed, had some advice to keep your furry friend safe on the Fourth of July, but it’s also applicable for holidays like New Year’s Eve.

1. Keep pets indoors and in a safe room or a crate.

2. Don’t take pets with you to a fireworks display.

3. Block outside lights and sounds by lowering blinds and turning on the TV at home to distract your pets.

4. Play soothing music to counteract the noise of fireworks exploding.

5. Have pets properly identified with tags and microchipped.

6. Get pets a Thundershirt®, an item of clothing you wrap around the animal that mimics being held to relieve anxiety caused by thunderstorms, travel or even fireworks.