Georgia Waffle House employee fires shot to scare away robbers

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Three men came into a Waffle House in Georgia and threatened to shoot everyone if they didn’t get money, and one of the employees acted fast to scare them away.

The suspects gave an employee a note that said to “give him all of the money or he will shoot you and everyone in here,” WGCL reported.

The trio of robbers got $200, but then another employee took out her gun from her car and fired a shot as they were leaving.

No one was hurt.

They got away, but they may think twice before they rob anyone else.